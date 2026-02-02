Brandon Beane on reaction to Bills’ coaching change: “F—- the outside”

Bills President of Football Operations & General Manager Brandon Beane knows that the coaching change in Buffalo has not met with public approval. And he doesn’t care.

Beane told Tyler Dunne that he’s aware of fan polls showing overwhelming opposition to firing Sean McDermott as head coach and replacing him with Joe Brady, but Beane doesn’t listen to outside noise.

“Fuck the outside. It’s about the right selection for this team,” Beane told Dunne. “And if we win, they’ll love it. It’s the same thing I said when I took Josh Allen. If I’m wrong, the moving company will be at my house. So, I understand. And I’m not going to have regret of choosing someone to appease the outside if I thought it should have been something different. If I’m wrong, I’ll fucking take my job and fucking go home.”

The press conference Beane and Bills owner Terry Pegula held to announce McDermott’s departure was widely panned, but Beane stand by the decision.

“I would love for everyone to cheer every move, but it’s not about winning the press conference. It’s about winning games,” Beane said.

McDermott won plenty of games in Buffalo, but not enough in the playoffs. If Brady doesn’t win in the playoffs, Beane may not be in his job for much longer.