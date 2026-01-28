TreVeyon Henderson set for 21st game as a rookie, after playing 16 at Ohio State last year

Few rookies in the history of football have experienced a workload like Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is preparing to play the 21st game of his first rookie season after playing 16 games in his final college season.

Henderson was part of Ohio State’s national title team last year, which played its 16th game in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. And now he’s on the Patriots, who will play their 21st game in Super Bowl LX. He hasn’t missed a game for either team, meaning he’ll have played 37 games over two years, which until recently would have been impossible for a rookie.

“Treatment and taking care of my body is really important. It’s been a long season for me, a long journey,” Henderson said.

After winning the national championship last year, Henderson got to work on preparing to work out for NFL teams, and then as soon as he was drafted he was at work for the Patriots. Time off has been rare.

“After the championship I only took a week off and was right back to it. It’s been tough, it hasn’t been easy, but I’m grateful to be where I am right now,” Henderson said.

After the Super Bowl, Henderson will finally get some time to relax. And, he hopes, celebrate.