 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TreVeyon Henderson set for 21st game as a rookie, after playing 16 at Ohio State last year

  
Published January 28, 2026 07:36 AM

Few rookies in the history of football have experienced a workload like Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is preparing to play the 21st game of his first rookie season after playing 16 games in his final college season.

Henderson was part of Ohio State’s national title team last year, which played its 16th game in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. And now he’s on the Patriots, who will play their 21st game in Super Bowl LX. He hasn’t missed a game for either team, meaning he’ll have played 37 games over two years, which until recently would have been impossible for a rookie.

“Treatment and taking care of my body is really important. It’s been a long season for me, a long journey,” Henderson said.

After winning the national championship last year, Henderson got to work on preparing to work out for NFL teams, and then as soon as he was drafted he was at work for the Patriots. Time off has been rare.

“After the championship I only took a week off and was right back to it. It’s been tough, it hasn’t been easy, but I’m grateful to be where I am right now,” Henderson said.

After the Super Bowl, Henderson will finally get some time to relax. And, he hopes, celebrate.