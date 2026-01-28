Bucs OC Zac Robinson: Baker Mayfield gives you a chance to win every Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be playing for his fifth offensive coordinator in the last five seasons, but he won’t be starting totally from scratch with Zac Robinson.

Robinson was on the Rams’ staff when Mayfield closed out the 2022 season as the team’s starter. Mayfield opened that season with the Panthers, but was waived in December and joined a Rams team that was dealing with injuries at the posiiton. Mayfield wound up playing days after signing and Robinson said at a Tuesday press conference that the “time that we spent together was invaluable.”

“He came in right away and was meeting guys for the first time in the huddle on Wednesday’s practice and you could just see everybody gravitates towards Baker,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “That’s what you’re looking for from that position. You want that true igniter, you want that guy that elevates the rest of the group. When you have a guy like that, you have a chance to win every single Sunday. The impact that he has, obviously just as a leader – you can speak to the talent and the type of player he is and all those things, but those guys that give you a chance every single Sunday – and the guys in that locker room know it – it’s a big deal.”

Mayfield played some of the best football of his career during Tampa’s 5-1 start to the 2025 season, but he and the offense as a whole had a harder time the rest of the way. Robinson will be tasked with making sure the productivity remains high throughout next season in Tampa.