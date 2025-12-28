 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams is 600 yards from being Bears' first-ever 4,000-yard passer

  
Published December 27, 2025 10:59 PM

The Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer. Caleb Williams has an outside shot at getting there.

Williams, in his second season, has 3,400 with two games to play. That puts him 600 yards from 4,000.

His single-game high through 15 games this season in 298. He had four 300-yard games as a rookie in 2024, with a high of 363 in his third career start.

The franchise single-season record was set 30 years ago, by Erik Kramer. In 1995, he threw for 3,838 yards.

Williams’s 3,400-yard season ranks sixth on the Bears’ all-time list. Last year’s 3,541 yards from Williams ranks fifth.

The second, third, and fourth spots all belong to Jay Cutler, with 3,812 in 2014, 3,666 in 2009, and 3,659 in 2015.

With the NFC North title clinched on Saturday night, thanks to Green Bay’s loss to the Ravens, the bigger prize for Williams and the Bears would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Among other things, they need to beat the 49ers on Sunday night in Santa Clara. The Bears have previously secured the No. 1 seed three times: 1985, 1988, and 2006.