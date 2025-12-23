Monday Night Football: Brock Purdy’s five TDs leads 49ers to 48-27 win over Colts

Brock Purdy threw five touchdown passes as the 49ers rolled to a 48-27 win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. Joe Montana was the last 49ers quarterback to throw five touchdowns when he did it in 1990.

The 49ers improved to 11-4 with a fifth consecutive win. The Colts fell to 8-7, with their loss clinching playoff berths for the Bills, Chargers and Jaguars.

Purdy hit four different receivers for scores, with running back Christian McCaffrey catching touchdowns of 2 and 9 yards. Jauan Jennings had a 3-yard score, Demarcus Robinson a 22-yard score and George Kittle an 11-yard score.

Linebacker Dee Winters iced the game with a 74-yard interception return off Philip Rivers with 3:26 remaining.

The 49ers gained 440 yards, scored on 7-of-9 possessions (not counting kneel downs to end it) and didn’t punt again. They have not punted since Nov. 30 against the Browns. San Francisco missed a 64-yard field goal off the crossbar to end the first half, and Purdy threw a late interception that went through the hands of Kendrick Bourne on the only two drives they didn’t score.

Purdy was 25-of-34 for 295 yards, and McCaffrey had 21 carries for 117 yards and six catches for 29 yards. Kittle caught seven passes for 115 yards before leaving with an ankle injury.

The Colts had 312 yards, with Rivers going 23-of-35 for 277 yards with two touchdowns and the pick-six. Alec Pierce caught four passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and Jonathan Taylor ran for 46 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught three passes for 33 yards.