Jordan Love to practice Wednesday, but has not yet cleared concussion protocol

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is on the mend, but he remains in concussion protocol as Green Bay begins its practice week.

Love will participate in Wednesday’s session, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his press conference.

“He still has yet to be cleared, but he’ll practice,” LaFleur said.

Love suffered his concussion during the Dec. 20 loss to Chicago and did not play in Week 17.

With Green Bay already locked into the NFC’s No. 7 seed, it seems unlikely that Love will play Sunday’s regular-season finale against Minnesota. But LaFleur did not make that official when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“Well let’s just get through the week and see where we’re at,” LaFleur said. “Here’s what I told the team: We have 53 spots on our roster. You can have two call-ups. You have 48 dressed on gameday, so there’s going to be some starters that aren’t going to play. There’s, shoot, they might not suit up, they might suit up. And then you’re going to have some starters that are going to play.

“Basically, you guys will find out on Sunday who’s playing.”

In 15 games this season, Love has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis also will be limited on Wednesday after aggravating his shoulder injury against Baltimore on Saturday.

With two quarterbacks injured, the Packers signed Desmond Ridder to their practice squad on Wednesday. LaFleur said, “We’ll find out,” when asked what the former Falcons third-round pick can give the team.

“Luckily for all of us, he’s had experience in similar systems in regards to, shoot, he was with Vegas last year with [Luke] Getsy,” LaFleur said. “He’s been in Atlanta with Arthur Smith and Arthur and I have obviously worked together before [with the Titans]. So, there is some common language, I would say.

“I know just talking to him, he was in Minnesota and I’m sure that Kevin [O’Connell’s] got some common language that we use that dates back to when we were, at separate times, with Sean [McVay] in L.A. So, he seems like a smart guy and we’ll see how fast he can pick it up.”

Green Bay’s first injury report of the week is slated to drop later on Wednesday.