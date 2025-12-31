 Skip navigation
Rico Dowdle returns to practice as full participant on Wednesday

  
December 31, 2025

There’s some good news on the injury front for the Panthers with their Wednesday practice as they get ready for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.

Running back Rico Dowdle was upgraded to a full participant after he did not participate on Tuesday with a toe injury.

Head coach Dave Canales had said that Dowdle was more sore than usual coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Dowdle leads the Panthers with 1,066 yards rushing this season. He’s also caught 37 passes for 277 yards.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (back) also returned to practice as a full participant on Tuesday.

But cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf/ankle), and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (fibula) remained DNPs.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (hamstring), guard Robert Hunt (biceps), and receiver David Moore (elbow) remained full.