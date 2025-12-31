 Skip navigation
Patriots DT Christian Barmore faces a domestic assault charge

  
Published December 31, 2025 01:25 PM

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore faces a charge of assault and battery on a family/household member.

Court documents, via WCVB, show that Barmore is due in court to be arraigned on February 3 on a charge stemming from an incident in August of this year. Per those documents, Barmore is accused of grabbing the phone out of the hand of a woman he was in a relationship with and throwing her to the floor when she tried to leave the house. The incident allegedly unfolded in front of the couple’s two-year-old child.

“The New England Patriots are aware of reports regarding a pending February arraignment involving Christian Barmore, which stems from an alleged domestic incident that occurred in August,” the team said in a statement. “The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The news about Barmore surfaced a day after a hearing on felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges against wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said at a Wednesday press conference that he’s not disappointed about either case and stressed that both men only face allegations. He also said that Barmore is not with the team on Wednesday because of an illness and that he has not heard anything that would affect the availability of either player for the team’s upcoming games.