Stefon Diggs faces a felony “strangulation or suffocation” charge

A special season for the New England Patriots has encountered an unexpected complication.

Frank O’Laughlin of Boston25News.com reports that receiver Stefon Diggs “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.” The incident allegedly happened on December 2, one day after the Patriots’ Monday night win over the Giants.

Digss’s lawyers appeared in court on Tuesday. They are attempting to keep the police report sealed.

While that may prevent the public from learning the details, the NFL will be demanding information. Depending on the nature and severity of the specific, Diggs could be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

Said the Patriots in a statement to PFT: “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

In his first season with the Patriots, Diggs has 82 catches for 970 yards and four touchdowns.