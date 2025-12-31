 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson: 4,000 yards for Caleb Williams would be great, but that’s not the goal

  
December 31, 2025

In the storied history of the Chicago Bears franchise, they’ve never had a 4,000-yard passer. Caleb Williams could change that this season, but coach Ben Johnson says that’s not anyone’s focus.

Asked about Williams having 3,730 passing yards this season with one game remaining, Johnson said he’ll be happy for Williams to get to 4,000, but nowhere near as happy as he’ll be if the Bears win on Sunday.

“If it were to happen that’d be great, but I think he would agree with me when I say our No. 1 objective is to win this ball game,” Johnson said. “Whatever that takes, that’s our goal. We’ll see where it’s at at the end of the year. But that’s tertiary.”

Williams needs 270 yards to reach 4,000 on the season. He needs 109 yards to break the franchise single-season record of 3,838 yards, set by Erik Kramer in 1995.