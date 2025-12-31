 Skip navigation
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Trevon Diggs: I'm excited for a new journey and a fresh start

  
Published December 31, 2025 01:43 PM

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has made his first comment since being waived by the Cowboys on Tuesday.

In a post to Instagram, Diggs wrote that he wants to thank the Cowboys “for the opportunity they gave me and for changing my life” by selecting him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He also thanked his coaches and teammates without making any comment regarding the circumstances that led to the team cutting him days before the end of the season.

Diggs said that he’s turning his attention toward what’s next in his career. He could be claimed on waivers Wednesday, although that is believed to be unlikely since a team would have to take on the remainder of his contract with the Cowboys,.

“With that said, I’m excited for a new journey and a fresh start. I’m motivated, focused, and ready for what’s next,” Diggs wrote.

Diggs was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the league with 11 interceptions and two interception returns for touchdowns. He has only appeared in 21 games since the start of the 2023 season due to knee injuries, however, and he’ll be looking for better health wherever he plays in the future.