Jaelan Phillips, Dallas Goedert out of practice for Eagles

  
Published December 31, 2025 06:06 PM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declined to confirm a report that the team plans to rest its starters against the Commanders on Sunday, but it’s a good bet that any player with an injury issue will have the week off to get as close to 100 percent for the playoffs as possible.

Defensive end Jaelan Phillips and tight end Dallas Goedert are on that list. Phillips missed practice with an ankle injury on Wednesday while Goedert did not participate due to a knee injury.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring) and right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) were also out of practice. Dean did not play in Week 17 while Johnson has been out since November 16.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back, shoulder) was a limited participant and tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) was a full participant.