NCAA appeals Brendan Sorsby ruling

As expected, the NCAA has appealed the court decision restoring the eligibility of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Via Justin Williams of The Athletic, the NCAA has filed an official appeal to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh District of Texas.

The appeal is described as “accelerated.” Which is necessary in this case. One way or the other, Sorsby needs a final ruling by June 22, the deadline for applying for th NFL’s supplemental draft.

The four-page ruling from Judge Ken Curry is light on analysis and reasoning. That could provide an opening for the appeals court to scrap it.

The intense outcry against the decision to allow a player who admittedly bet on Indiana games while on the Indiana roster could influence the decision. Because even home cooking has its limits.

Addiction or not, Sorsby blatantly and repeatedly violated the NCAA’s rules regarding gambling. It’s hard to imagine that there will be no consequence whatsoever — beyond the two-game suspension that Judge Curry imposed on Sorsby.