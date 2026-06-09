Rams dreaming of the possibility of an Aaron Donald comeback

Retired defensive lineman Aaron Donald is “flirting” with a comeback after the Rams traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett last week. It has created a buzz in Los Angeles, even among Rams players.

“When you have a guy that’s that serious about even considering coming out, it’s like ‘OK, we might have a chance,’” safety Quentin Lake said Monday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Donald, 35, has not played since 2023, his 10th season in the NFL.

The thought of pairing Donald, who has won Defensive Player of the Year three times, with Garrett, who has won it twice, including in 2025, has the rest of the NFL worried.

The Rams are waiting and dreaming of the possibility.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said he would “love to have him back, with open arms.”

“To just have two historic, if you will, defensive players on that line together,” defensive lineman Kobie Turner said, “and to have the rest of us who are trying to build up our reputations, and to build to that level of greatness that they’ve been able to garner, I think that would be cool for L.A.”