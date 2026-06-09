Justin Jefferson: Kyler Murray understands the game because he’s been in the game

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson said recently that it would be great to have the same quarterback for “these next couple of years.” But it remains to be seen whether the Vikings will have that.

The Vikings have started eight different quarterbacks the past three seasons after Kirk Cousins started 49 of 50 games during Jefferson’s first three seasons. The Vikings do not even know who their starting quarterback will be this season.

Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are competing for the job. Murray is on a one-year deal, and McCarthy enters his third season with a lot to prove.

Jefferson lauded Murray during a Monday appearance on KFAN FM 100.3, but said he is “excited” to see how the quarterback competition plays out this summer.

“He understands the game,” Jefferson said. “He understands the defenses. He understands just how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where it gotta go, without making it difficult for us. So, he understands the game a lot more just because he’s been in the game for a couple of years now. So, he kinda throws the ball before you even get out of that break. Throws you open for sure. He’s a smart guy, and he’s a competitor just like me.”

“I’m looking forward to see how good he does in training camp. I’m looking forward to J.J., seeing his improvements and seeing the different things that he has picked up over the offseason. I’m excited for the competition. I’m excited for that to go on in training camp and see the different plays that they make.”

Murray, who turns 29 in August, gets a second chance after going 38-48-1 in seven seasons in Arizona, with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions.