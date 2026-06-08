With his knee 100 percent, Shavon Revel working on “situational ball”

The Cowboys drafted cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round in 2025, knowing he would miss part of his rookie season. Revel likely would have gone higher in the draft if not for his torn ACL in September 2024 while practicing with teammates at East Carolina.

He played seven games last season with the Cowboys, but Revel feels even healthier this offseason. He has shed his knee brace and is getting a full offseason of practice.

“It’s very beneficial,” Revel said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Just because I can clean up a lot of things, a lot of errors I didn’t see last year, or I did see last year, that I could clean up this year.

“We’ve got a new coaching staff, they’re very detailed and very technical. When it comes to things, each day is intentional to get better. That’s what I feel like I’ve been doing. Of course there’s some things I need to work on. My knee is 100 percent, so now it’s time to focus on situational ball and I’ve got to see what I need to fix or get better at.”

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker met Revel in a combine meeting while Parker was still with the Eagles.

“He has a hell of a story,” Parker said. “Football means a lot to him, and he wants to work hard at it, so I think that’s where it starts. He has that built in his mind. Physically, his traits, the height, the speed, the power, he has all of that. So now it’s about just working from the neck up in terms of how the position needs to be played.”

Revel will compete with Cobie Durant for the starting job opposite DaRon Bland.