J.J. McCarthy has limited practice on Wednesday

  
Published December 31, 2025 05:29 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right hand) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.

McCarthy injured his throwing hand in the Dec. 21 win over the Giants, with the hairline fracture forcing him to miss the Christmas Day victory over the Lions. Max Brosmer started for McCarthy for a second time this season.

In nine games this season, McCarthy has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Vikings practiced without tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hip) and wide receiver Myles Price (ankle).

Linebacker Blake Cashman (elbow), running back Jordan Mason (ankle), offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (heel), defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez (rib) and safety Harrison Smith (rest) were limited.

Tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back) was a full participant.