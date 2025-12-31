 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze remains out of Bears practice, Luther Burden limited

  
Published December 31, 2025 05:55 PM

The wait continues for wide receiver Rome Odunze in Chicago.

Odunze has missed four straight games with a foot injury and he was listed as a non-participant on the first practice report of Week 18. Head coach Ben Johnson said last week that he expects Odunze to help the team again this season, but it may not be until the playoffs are underway.

Rookie wideout Luther Burden was limited by the quad injury he suffered in last Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers. Word on Monday was that Burden avoided a serious injury and it would seem there’s some chance he will be able to play against Detroit this week.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) was a full participant after missing the 49ers game. Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) did not practice while defensive back Josh Blackwell (shoulder), defensive back Nick McCloud (illness), and tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee, quad) were limited participants.