Rome Odunze remains out of Bears practice, Luther Burden limited

The wait continues for wide receiver Rome Odunze in Chicago.

Odunze has missed four straight games with a foot injury and he was listed as a non-participant on the first practice report of Week 18. Head coach Ben Johnson said last week that he expects Odunze to help the team again this season, but it may not be until the playoffs are underway.

Rookie wideout Luther Burden was limited by the quad injury he suffered in last Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers. Word on Monday was that Burden avoided a serious injury and it would seem there’s some chance he will be able to play against Detroit this week.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) was a full participant after missing the 49ers game. Edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) did not practice while defensive back Josh Blackwell (shoulder), defensive back Nick McCloud (illness), and tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee, quad) were limited participants.