NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Jordan Love had a full practice, but Malik Willis was limited at Wednesday’s session

  
Published December 31, 2025 05:46 PM

The Packers should have starting quarterback Jordan Love cleared from concussion protocol by the time they kickoff against the Vikings on Sunday. Love, who also has a left shoulder injury, had a full practice on Wednesday.

The question, though, is whether the Packers will play Love with the team’s playoff seeding already set.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis, who played well in Love’s absence last week, had a limited practice after aggravating his right shoulder injury against the Ravens. Willis also has a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) was the only player on the 53-player roster who missed Wednesday’s work.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (illness/ankle), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), wide receiver Jayden Reed (illness), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back/knee), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (illness/foot), offensive guard John Williams (back) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness) were limited.