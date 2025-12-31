 Skip navigation
Rashod Bateman, Kyle Van Noy sit out Ravens’ practice

  
Published December 31, 2025 05:11 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did indeed fully participate in Wednesday’s practice. He is expected to play in Sunday Night Football against the Steelers as he returns from a back injury.

Jackson did not practice last week after injuring his back in the Week 16 loss to New England, with Tyler Huntley starting last Saturday night’s win over Green Bay.

Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games, while rushing for 340 yards with two touchdowns.

The Ravens, though, practiced without wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad).

In 13 games this season, Bateman has 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Van Noy has played 14 games and has totaled 18 tackles, two sacks, one interception and four pass breakups.

The team listed defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee), tight end Charlie Kolar (nose), fullback Patrick Ricard (ankle), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), offensive guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) were limited.