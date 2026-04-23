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Bill Clinton crashes Cowboys’ pre-draft news conference

  
Published April 22, 2026 08:19 PM

Bill Clinton and Jerry Jones go way back to their days in Arkansas.

The former president crashed the Cowboys owner’s pre-draft news conference on Wednesday, appearing to surprise Jones.

A reporter was in the middle of a question when Jones saw Clinton entering The Star, the team’s training facility, according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. The reporter attempted to finish the question as Clinton came through a side door into the interview room.

“I’m negotiating the draft,” Clinton said with a smile.

Jones stumbled as he exited the stage to shake hands with the 42nd U.S. president, but steadied himself before falling.

“He’s been a wonderful, not only president, but a friend over the years,” Jones said before exiting with Clinton, “and I’m really happy to have you here today.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones and coach Brian Schottenheimer finished the news conference.