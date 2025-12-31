Lamar Jackson fully participates in practice, John Harbaugh “very optimistic” he’ll play

It appears Lamar Jackson is on track to return for the Week 18 matchup against the Steelers.

Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh added Jackson “looked good” in the session.

“I can’t speak for Lamar or anybody,” Harbaugh said. “But he looked good and I’m optimistic — I’m very optimistic and we’ll see how it plays out the rest of the week.”

Jackson did not practice all last week with the back injury he suffered during Baltimore’s Week 16 loss to New England, with Tyler Huntley starting last Saturday night’s win over Green Bay.

Jackson has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of this season. He’s completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games this year while rushing for 340 yards with two touchdowns.

Baltimore’s full first injury report of the week will be released later in the day.