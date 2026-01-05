Sunday Night Football: Steelers clinch AFC North, final playoff spot with wild 26-24 victory

We haven’t seen the last of Aaron Rodgers just yet.

The Steelers have won the AFC North and clinched the conference’s No. 4 seed with a wild 26-24 victory over the Ravens to end the NFL’s 2025 regular season.

In a classic rivalry game between Pittsburgh and Baltimore, there were four lead changes in the fourth quarter as the two teams battled it out for the league’s final playoff spot.

It could have had a fifth. But on the game’s final snap, rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed his 44-yard field goal well wide right.

It was a wild end to what ended up as a wild game.

The Steelers were up 13-10 at the start of the fourth quarter and the defense had a chance to get off the field on third-and-4 when Alex Highsmith and Keeanu Benton had Lamar Jackson dead to rights in the backfield for a potential sack. But Jackson somehow evaded the pressure, stepped up, and fired a 50-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers to put Baltimore up 17-13.

Pittsburgh responded with a Kenneth Gainwell 2-yard touchdown to make the score 20-17 with 3:49 left. Followed by Zay Flowers’ 64-yard touchdown reception that put Baltimore back ahead 24-20 with 2:20 left. Though the Steelers had no timeouts, they were able to get into the end zone with Rodgers’ 26-yard touchdown deep down the left side to Calvin Austin.

But Chris Boswell missed his first extra point of the season, as it was blocked at the line of scrimmage and went wide to keep Pittsburgh ahead by just two points.

The Ravens seemed to have everything going for them as they started their final possession, as Keaton Mitchell started things off with a 41-yard kick return to the Baltimore 47. But an illegal formation penalty on left tackle Ronnie Stanley got the Ravens out of rhythm.

Pittsburgh forced a fourth-and-7 from the 50, which Baltimore converted with an outstanding 26-yard throw and catch to tight end Isaiah Likely, wetting the Ravens up at the Pittsburgh 24. Jackson centered the ball on the next play with Baltimore taking its final timeout with two seconds left.

But when Loop struck the ball for a game-winning, 44-yard field goal, the attempt went wide right — well wide right.

The Ravens hadn’t completed the comeback. Their season was over, with the Steelers moving on.

Rodgers finished the contest 31-of-47 for 294 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Jackson was 11-of-18 for 238 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He ran just four times for 9 yards.

Derrick Henry had 20 carries for 126 yards, but had just five attempts for 14 yards in the second half.

As the AFC North champion at 10-7, the No. 4 Steelers will host the No. 5 Texans next Monday night to conclude the wild card round.

The Ravens finish a disappointing season at 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021.