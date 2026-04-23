Report: Louisville WR Chris Bell ahead of schedule in his rehab

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell tore an ACL in the Cardinals’ 38-6 loss to SMU on Nov. 22. Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, performed the surgery in Dallas soon after.

Bell is hoping to get back for the start of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bell is ahead of schedule in his rehab, running at more than 18 mph.

He was considered a potential first-round pick before his injury and is now expected to go in the second round.

A former teammate of Tyler Shough, the Saints quarterback has hopes of a reunion.

Bell made 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns before injuring his knee last season.

In four college seasons, he made 151 receptions for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.