Jay Glazer teases “something that’s going on” in round one

Despite the NFL’s desire that the media relentlessly hype the draft, the 2026 version has been, frankly, not very compelling.

That could change. (And, hopefully, it will.)

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports hinted during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool that something interesting could happen.

“I know something that’s going on,” Glazer said. “I just can’t say it yet. So, [I] was told you can’t say it until, you know, we’re kind of getting on the clock there.”

The comments suggest that some sort of a deal will happen when a team’s pick is on the clock. Which is the ideal time for a trade to happen.

Obviously, that’s a broad statement. Given that there’s not much else going on as it relates to the draft, we’ll take whatever we can get.

Meanwhile, Thursday night can’t get here soon enough.