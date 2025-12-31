Jake Ferguson missed Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

He played only 27 of 92 snaps in the Christmas Day win over the Commanders.

For the season, Ferguson has 81 receptions for 595 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys also practiced without offensive guard T.J. Bass (knee), running back Malik Davis (calf/eye), cornerback Shavon Revel (concussion/neck) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (personal).

Cornerback Josh Butler (knee), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (knee), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and defensive end Payton Turner (ribs) were limited. Turner, Mafah and Butler are in their 21-day return-to-practice windows.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (hand), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder/foot), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (hip) were full participants.