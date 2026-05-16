NHL gets very tough on Golden Knights’ violation of media policy

When it comes to compliance with its media policy, the NHL doesn’t mess around.

On Friday night, the league announced that it has stripped the Las Vegas Golden Knights of a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft for “flagrant violations” of the NHL’s media policies. The NHL also fined coach John Tortorella $100,000.

Via Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Tortorella declined to speak to reporters after the Golden Knights clinched a berth in the Western Conference finals. The Golden Knights also refused to open the dressing room after the game. Only three players were made available to reporters.

“The imposition of these penalties comes after previous warnings were issued to the Club regarding their compliance with the Media Regulations and other associated policies,” the NHL said in a statement.

The team has the ability to appeal the punishment.

In the NFL, players are from time to time fined for not complying with the media policy. More often, players fail to comply and the media (which needs to go along to get along with the team they cover) won’t file a complaint.

NFL teams and/or coaches are almost never punished for violations of the media rules. Then again, teams almost always ensure that the obligations are fulfilled.

Even as the NFL becomes a multi-billion dollar behemoth that can bully anyone and everyone, the league still realizes that media coverage constitutes free advertising. An ever-growing number of outlets devote tremendous time, effort, and attention to covering — and necessarily promoting — the sport, at no cost to the stewards of it. And so, even if the league reserves the right to take issue with some of the coverage, the league continues to embrace it.

As it should. Because the price for it is always right.