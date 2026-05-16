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Report: Josh Mauro died of accidental drug overdose

  
Published May 15, 2026 08:17 PM

Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro died last month at 35. Via the California Post, authorities have determined that Mauro’s death occurred as a result of an accidental drug overdose.

Officially, the cause of death was “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”

Mauro, who played college football at Stanford from 2010 through 2013, went undrafted in 2014. After four years with the Cardinals, Mauro spent one with the Giants and one with the Raiders. He returned to Arizona for the final two season of his career, in 2020 and 2021.

He appeared in 80 career regular-season games, with 40 starts.