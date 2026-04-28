Former NFL DE Josh Mauro dies at 35

Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro died last week, the Raiders announced. He was 35.

The cause of death is unknown.

“The deepest condolences of the Raiders Family are with Josh’s family and friends at this time,” the team wrote.

Mauro went undrafted in 2014 and signed with the Steelers. He spent his rookie season on the practice squads of the Steelers and Cardinals.

He played four seasons with the Cardinals, one with the Giants, one with the Raiders and two more with the Cardinals, last playing in the NFL in 2021.

In his career, Mauro played 80 games with 40 starts and totaled 130 tackles, five sacks, 13 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.