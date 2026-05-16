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Arrest is made in shooting of Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

  
Published May 15, 2026 09:05 PM

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was shot on Sunday at an outdoor concert in Mississippi. On Thursday, an arrest was made.

Via the Associated Press, 20-year-old Rashodrick Harris was detained in Paducah, Kentucky. As of Friday afternoon, he was awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

Hardy underwent surgery after the shooting. He returned to Missouri on Wednesday.

Per the report, three other persons of interest were taken into custody. They were released without any charges being filed.

Harris was identified as a suspect by surveillance video. His arrest warrant was issued based on information from a witness.

It’s unclear whether Hardy’s availability for the 2026 season will be impacted by the shooting and the surgery. He rushed for 1,649 yards in 2025, second most among all FBS players.