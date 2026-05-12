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Report: Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy released from hospital, hopes to play this season

  
Published May 12, 2026 06:20 PM

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is being released from the hospital today, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports. Hardy was shot in the upper leg early Sunday at a concert in Mississippi.

Hardy plans to head to Missouri’s campus to begin his rehab in hopes of playing this season, according to Thamel.

Hardy, who is from Oma, Mississippi, was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after the shooting and was listed in stable condition after surgery.

He transferred to Missouri from UL Monroe in 2025 after rushing for 1,351 yards in 2024. In his first year at Missouri, he ranked second among FBS players with 1,649 rushing yards and earned first-team All-America honors and SEC Newcomer of the Year. Hardy also scored 16 touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards on his 256 rushing attempts to become a Doak Walker Award finalist.