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Anthony Richardson: Colts are giving me a chance to work and potentially get back on the field

  
Published May 15, 2026 05:16 PM

Anthony Richardson wants a trade, and the Colts would love to trade him. But what has been described as a “soft market” by Adam Schefter of ESPN leaves the quarterback with the team for now . . . and maybe the foreseeable future.

Richardson skipped the beginning of the team’s voluntary offseason program, but he showed up May 4 for Phase 2 of the workouts.

“The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field,” Richardson said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me, because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I’m thankful for that.”

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, lost the starting job to Daniel Jones last season. Coach Shane Steichen last week sidestepped a question about whether Richardson would compete with Riley Leonard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, for the backup job to Jones.

Richardson didn’t get into specifics about his future.

“If I don’t put that work in to be a better player then I won’t be in the NFL,” Richardson said. “I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it.”

Richardson is recovering from a right eye injury after a freak pregame accident on Oct. 12 that left him with a fractured orbital bone.