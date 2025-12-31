Lamar Jackson participates in Wednesday’s practice

Lamar Jackson is on the Ravens’ practice field on Wednesday.

A report on Wednesday morning indicated Jackson was expected to take part in the team’s first on-field work ahead of their Week 18 game against the Steelers and reporters at the open portion of the practice shared pictures of video of Jackson in uniform for the session.

Jackson did not play in Week 17 because of a back contusion and he did not practice at all last week. He has regularly sat out Wednesday practices in the second half of the season, but the win over the Packers last Saturday was the only game he’s missed since returning from a hamstring injury earlier this year.

The team will share his participation level on their injury report later in the day, but being on the field in any capacity is a positive sign about his availability against Pittsburgh.