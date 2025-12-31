 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson participates in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 31, 2025 01:56 PM

Lamar Jackson is on the Ravens’ practice field on Wednesday.

A report on Wednesday morning indicated Jackson was expected to take part in the team’s first on-field work ahead of their Week 18 game against the Steelers and reporters at the open portion of the practice shared pictures of video of Jackson in uniform for the session.

Jackson did not play in Week 17 because of a back contusion and he did not practice at all last week. He has regularly sat out Wednesday practices in the second half of the season, but the win over the Packers last Saturday was the only game he’s missed since returning from a hamstring injury earlier this year.

The team will share his participation level on their injury report later in the day, but being on the field in any capacity is a positive sign about his availability against Pittsburgh.