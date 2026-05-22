Bengals are favored in 15 of 17 regular-season games

After three straight years with no playoff appearances, the pressure is on the Bengals in 2026. Quarterback Joe Burrow’s assessment of the improvements the team has made since a disappointing 6-11 performance in 2025 will only increase the expectations.

Making the bar even higher is the fact that, for now, the Bengals are favored in 15 of their 17 regular-season games.

Via DraftKings, the Bengals are the underdogs only in Week 2 (+2.5, at Texans) and Week 7 (+3.5, at Ravens). The Bengals’ over-under for their win total is currently 9.6.

All of the lines can, and most will, change. But the current assessment of the Bengals is that they will be serious contenders in 2026. Which will set the stage for potentially significant changes if they fail to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

The most obvious change, if the team misses the postseason, would happen on the coaching staff — starting at the top. The more pressing question would become whether Burrow will fully commit for an eighth season, or whether he’d seek a mid-career change of scenery.