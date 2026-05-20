Joe Burrow: This is the most talented roster since I’ve been in Cincinnati

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said earlier this week that the team has “everything we need” to contend for a Super Bowl title and he doubled down on his belief in the team’s capabilities at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Bengals spent the offseason targeting additions to their defense and added defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, second-round edge rusher Cashius Howell, and third-round cornerback Tacario Davis to the unit. The result is a group that Burrow feels stands apart from the teams he’s been on since he came to Cincinnati.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here . . . We got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well, perform to our standard,” Burrow said. “We haven’t necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who have been there and done that and have their own standard of play and are going to live up to that. Now we just have to come together as a unit and do it as a collective.”

Health has been another shortcoming for the Bengals in recent seasons and there’s no way to know how things will play out on that front come the fall. If it does, the talent on hand should position the Bengals for better results than the ones that left Burrow despondent near the end of the 2025 season.