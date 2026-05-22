Sean Mannion: Jalen Hurts can do anything we ask of him

Sean Mannion took over a high-profile job this offseason when he was named the offensive coordinator of the Eagles in the wake of their disappointing 2025 season.

The Eagles offense failed to recapture the heights of their Super Bowl run and there were weekly reports about the dysfunction behind the scenes. Most included mention of quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown, whose relationship deteriorated to the point that the Eagles are expected to ship Brown out of town the moment the calendar flips to June.

Hurts will still be there and Mannion touched on how things are going with the quarterback during a Thursday press conference.

“Jalen’s been awesome,” Mannion said, via a transcript from the team. “I really think he can do anything we ask of him. He’s accurate. He’s a great athlete. He really attacks the fundamentals. That’s what’s been really fun to watch these last two weeks of phase two. He’s always wanting more things to work on, wanting more things regarding fundamentals, timing, understanding the scheme. He’s hungry for more. Those are the guys that are really fun to work with. In terms of skillset though, he has great arm strength, great accuracy, obviously a tremendous athlete and he really attacks the game. He has a great process in the meetings. He always asks really, really thought provoking questions. He’s detailed and attacks his fundamentals. He’s always a guy who stays after practice and is working on things. Those are the guys you love to work with.”

The question with Hurts has not always been whether he’s capable of doing things, but whether he’s willing to do it. Reports about Hurts’s unwillingness to conform to parts of the offensive plan popped up more than once last season and were seen as a leading reason for the team’s offensive dysfunction. That means many will wait to see what happens in the fall before any declarations that calmer times have arrived in Philadelphia.