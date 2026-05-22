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Robert Saleh: Removing all seed oils from the Titans’ facility was a top priority

  
Published May 22, 2026 07:03 AM

New Titans head coach Robert Saleh made an immediate change in Tennessee when he got the job four months ago: He ensured that players wouldn’t eat seed oils at the team facility.

“One of the first things we did here was get rid of all the seed oils in the building, which I think the players appreciate,” Saleh said.

There’s a growing movement, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to get seed oils (oils extracted from plants, such as corn oil and canola oil) out of Americans’ diets. Many fitness influencers claim that seed oils lead to obesity and heart disease. The majority of nutrition scientists, however, agree with the American Heart Association’s stance that there’s no reason to avoid seed oils.

Saleh said that the Titans have a great staff who have provided the players with first-rate nutrition.

“I’ve been in six different buildings and I’d put this staff up there with the best of them,” Saleh said. “The product they put out in the cafeteria daily is outstanding.”