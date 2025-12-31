 Skip navigation
Report: Lamar Jackson is expected to practice Wednesday

  
Published December 31, 2025 09:03 AM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the team would “know a lot more” about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 status on Wednesday and the early word is positive for Baltimore.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jackson is expected to participate in practice on Wednesday. Jackson missed practice all of last week due to the back contusion that kept him from playing in last Saturday’s win over the Ravens.

Jackson has regularly missed Wednesday practices during the second half of the season for a variety of injury-related reasons, but last Saturday’s game was the first one that he missed in that run.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback against the Steelers on Sunday night if Jackson is unable to play. A good day of practice on Wednesday would make that outcome less likely and there will be more word on where things stand in Baltimore as the day unfolds.