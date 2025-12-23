 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Colts’ loss gives Bills, Chargers, Jaguars a ticket to the playoffs

  
Published December 22, 2025 11:30 PM

The Colts’ Monday night loss to the 49ers is the Bills’ gain. And the Jaguars’. And the Chargers’.

All three teams have officially clinched playoff berths, as a result of the 49ers beating Indianapolis, 48-27.

The Broncos and Patriots also have clinched, nailing down five of the seven AFC berths. The remaining spots will go to the AFC North champions (Steelers or Ravens) or the third wild-card position (Colts or Texans).

In the NFC, five teams also have clinched: Seahawks, Eagles, Rams, Bears, and 49ers. The final spots will go to the AFC South champion (Buccaneers or Panthers) and the final wild-card team (Packers or Lions).

Of the 10 that have qualified, five were’nt playoff teams in 2024. The field of new playoff teams will be as high as seven, if the Colts and Panthers make it. Six, if only one of them does.