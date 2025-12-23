Colts’ loss gives Bills, Chargers, Jaguars a ticket to the playoffs

The Colts’ Monday night loss to the 49ers is the Bills’ gain. And the Jaguars’. And the Chargers’.

All three teams have officially clinched playoff berths, as a result of the 49ers beating Indianapolis, 48-27.

The Broncos and Patriots also have clinched, nailing down five of the seven AFC berths. The remaining spots will go to the AFC North champions (Steelers or Ravens) or the third wild-card position (Colts or Texans).

In the NFC, five teams also have clinched: Seahawks, Eagles, Rams, Bears, and 49ers. The final spots will go to the AFC South champion (Buccaneers or Panthers) and the final wild-card team (Packers or Lions).

Of the 10 that have qualified, five were’nt playoff teams in 2024. The field of new playoff teams will be as high as seven, if the Colts and Panthers make it. Six, if only one of them does.