DK Metcalf’s contract puts $26.5 million at risk, if the Steelers choose to play hardball

For now, Steelers receiver DK Metcalf will lose $555,555 in base salary for his two-game suspension arising from his decision to initiate contact with a fan during Sunday’s game in Detroit. That could be just the beginning.

First, the Steelers could — if they choose to do so — attempt to recover a portion of Metcalf’s signing-bonus allocation for 2025. Based on a $30 million signing bonus on a five-year deal, Metcalf has a $6 million allocation for 2025. Under Article 4, Section 9 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the two-game suspension constitutes a “Forfeitable Breach,” allowing the team to recover 25 percent of the allocation, or $1.5 million.

Metcalf’s contract expressly cites Article 4, Section 9, preserving the team’s ability to ask for repayment of $1.5 million, if the Steelers opt to do so.

Second, the suspension allows the Steelers to attempt to waive Metcalf’s remaining $25 million in fully guaranteed pay for 2026. Although Metcalf’s contract does not trigger a potential void of guarantees for a suspension of two games or less “for violation of NFL Playing Rules,” Metcalf was suspended for conduct detrimental to the NFL, which has no minimum suspension duration in his contract.

This gives the Steelers the ability to attempt to wipe out Metcalf’s $25 million in remaining full guarantees, and to release him after the season with no further financial obligation.

There’s also another $20 million in 2027 injury guarantees, which also could be voided.

Having the ability to do it and choosing to do it are two different things. But if the Steelers opt to play hardball with Metcalf, the price tag potentially skyrockets from $555,555 to as much as $27.55 million. With another $20 million in 2027 injury guarantees potentially going away.

Before those financial considerations become relevant, the suspension must be final. Metcalf inevitably will appeal. The appeal will be decided not by a hearing officer jointly hired and compensated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, but by the Commissioner or his designee.

If the appeal fails, the Steelers will be able to recover up to $1.5 million from Metcalf — and to cut off another $25 million that is otherwise fully guaranteed to be paid to Metcalf next year.