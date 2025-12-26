 Skip navigation
Bo Nix’s 23 wins are the second-most by a QB in his first two NFL seasons

  
The Broncos’ win over the Chiefs on Thursday night was the 23rd game they’ve won in two seasons with Bo Nix as their starting quarterback. That puts Nix in some rare company.

Nix now has the second-most wins in NFL history for a quarterback in his first two seasons.

Russell Wilson, who won 24 games as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback in his first two seasons, 2012-2013, has the record for the most wins by a quarterback in his first two seasons. Nix can tie that record if the Broncos win their regular-season finale next week, although it’s worth noting that Wilson did it in 16-game seasons and Nix is playing 17-game seasons.

With the Broncos’ win on Thursday night, Nix broke a tie with Andrew Luck, Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger, all of whom had 22 wins in their first two seasons in the NFL.