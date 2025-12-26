 Skip navigation
Steelers rule T.J. Watt out for Sunday

  
Published December 26, 2025 03:44 PM

T.J. Watt returned to the practice field this week, but the edge rusher won’t be helping the Steelers on Sunday.

Watt has missed the last two games while recovering from a collapsed lung and the Steelers ruled him out for their game against the Browns on Friday’s injury report. Watt was listed as a limited participant in practice all three days this week.

The Steelers will take the field on Sunday with the AFC North title in hand if the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday. If Baltimore wins, they’ll need to beat the Browns to avoid a winner take all visit from the Ravens in Week 18.

Safety Jalen Ramsey (illness) and left guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) are listed as questionable. Wide receiver Calvin Austin (hamstring), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), and cornerback James Pierre (calf) will join Watt on the inactive list.