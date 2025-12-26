 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins rule out DT Benito Jones

  
Published December 26, 2025 03:39 PM

Before practice on Friday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson will land on injured reserve after tearing an ACL in practice earlier this week.

The full report also brought news that defensive tackle Benito Jones (back) won’t play. Jones was downgraded to a non-participant in Friday’s practice after limited work Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (toe) is doubtful after another missed practice on Friday.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (chest), center Aaron Brewer (neck), offensive lineman Andrew Meyer (triceps) and kicker Jason Sanders (right hip) are questionable.

Tight end Darren Waller (rest/groin) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (wrist) does not have an injury designation.