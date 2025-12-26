Dolphins rule out DT Benito Jones

Before practice on Friday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson will land on injured reserve after tearing an ACL in practice earlier this week.

The full report also brought news that defensive tackle Benito Jones (back) won’t play. Jones was downgraded to a non-participant in Friday’s practice after limited work Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (toe) is doubtful after another missed practice on Friday.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (chest), center Aaron Brewer (neck), offensive lineman Andrew Meyer (triceps) and kicker Jason Sanders (right hip) are questionable.

Tight end Darren Waller (rest/groin) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (wrist) does not have an injury designation.