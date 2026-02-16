FCC finds no violations in Bad Bunny halftime show

Many were triggered by the Bad Bunny halftime show at Super Bowl LX, largely because it became the latest fuel for the American outrage and counter outrage machine. Some complained to the FCC about the supposedly profane nature of the lyrics they loudly complained they didn’t understand anyway, because they weren’t in English.

Whatever the language, an initial FCC review concluded that the show didn’t violate applicable decency regulations.

Via Charles Gasparino of the New York Post, the FCC determined that the songs sung weren’t blue. They were, as Gasparino puts it, “scrubbed of lyrics that normally include references to sex acts and genitalia.”

But for the revisions, there could have been a problem. Regardless, changes were made (like they were in past halftime shows, as recently as Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX), and the matter is closed “barring further evidence.”

We’re not sure what the “further evidence” would be, because all of the evidence was publicly broadcast within the halftime show, which was seen by 128.2 million live — and which has otherwise been viewed in whole or in part billions of times. (The official YouTube version of the halftime show alone is closing in on 100 million views.)

As Super Bowl halftime controversies go, Bad Bunny’s registered barely a blip. Twenty-two years ago, a notorious (and far from accidental) “wardrobe malfunction” sparked the biggest uproar ever.

It also inspired the creation of YouTube.