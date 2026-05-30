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Travis Hunter earned $12.8 million from NFLPA in his first year

  
Published May 30, 2026 01:22 PM

It’s unknown whether Travis Hunter will become an effective two-way player in the NFL. He has already established himself as a two-way earner.

The second overall pick in the 2025 draft received more than $12.8 million in royalties from the NFL Players Association, based on figures disclosed in the union’s latest LM-2 filing.

Hunter isn’t named in the document; the payment is attributed to TIPENTERPRISE LLC. Daniel Kaplan reports in an item for Front Office Sports that the company is owned by Hunter.

While significantly less than the $17.7 million earned by Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Hunter’s figure also breaks the prior single-year record of $9.5 million, set by Tom Brady.

Unlike Sanders, who signed a four-year, $4.647 million deal as a fifth-round pick, Hunter’s rookie deal pays $46.49 million — fully guaranteed.