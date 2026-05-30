Jameis Winston on Jaxson Dart-Abdul Carter issue: “We’ve grown from it”

On Friday, the Giants made both quarterback Jaxson Dart and linebacker Abdul Carter available to reporters to discuss the situation that unfolded when Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a rally and Carter reacted to the gesture on social media.

Quarterback Jameis Winston, reportedly among the veterans who spoke at a Wednesday team meeting on the issue, also met with the media. The entirety of his 10-minute press conference focused on the Dart-Carter situation.

“We’ve grown from it, and I think that’s the thing,” Winston said in response to the final question asked. “Like, we’re dealing with a chaotic situation that has nothing to do with our required profession. We’re understanding the importance of our voice and who we’re capable of impacting. And I think that is — that’s what I want all my teammates to understand that. . . . It’s bigger than you. It’s bigger than the team itself. Like, we all got people that make decisions. But the reverence for authority, the reverence for the process of growth, has to be there. The reverence for life itself. It has to be there.

“So I think that is where we’re learning as a building. We’re learning, we’re growing. But we’re focused on winning football games, man. . . .

“We know we get paid to do. But a lot of us are opening our eyes to the influence that we do have on the whole world. And that’s a beautiful thing. When you can humble yourself and realize that, man, I got impact. I can really be the change that I desire to see. And that’s what I’m encouraging these guys to do.”

The broader point is that, even when individuals have different views, it’s important for teammates to respect that and to unite as a football team.

Dart and Carter obviously have contrasting viewpoints as to the person who has created (and fueled) much of the division the country is currently experiencing. The goal for the Giants (and for any sports team) is to find a way to come together despite who they are and what they think.

That mindset applies beyond football. Too many families have been fractured in recent years. Long-time friendships have been undermined, if not obliterated.

While it may not be easy, the best outcome is to find a way to set it aside and focus on one or more of the many things that unite us. For the Giants and any other pro football team, it’s a necessity.

Time will tell whether the Giants have fully and completely resolved the situation. Carter’s comments touched on the bizarre double standard that emerged this week, with many on the outside criticizing him for exercising his right to state his views while giving Dart a pass.

Both erred, in different ways. Dart (who declined to answer on Friday the specific question of whether he made a mistake) should have realized that introducing Trump would create an issue for some of his teammates. Ideally, Carter should have kept his objection to it in house.

Still, it’s easy to understand why Carter spoke up. Dart’s decision to introduce Trump sent a strong message as to Dart’s views. Carter felt compelled to make it clear that Dart (who is, as Carter said Friday, “the face of the franchise”) wasn’t speaking for the Giants generally or Carter specifically.