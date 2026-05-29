Abdul Carter: “Some things are bigger than football”

On Friday, both of the men involved in last Saturday’s social-media dustup regarding President Trump spoke to reporters. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who introduced Trump at a rally last Friday, met with the media. So did linebacker Abdul Carter, who expressed objection to Dart’s gesture.

“So first off, I want to say that some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” Carter said, via SNY. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself in what he does but he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.

“But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that but to show the world.

“And that doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate. It doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day. Every team meeting we’re close, we talk, you know, we just — as long as we make sure we got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, I feel like that’s all that matters. So, I just want to move past this, and, yeah, that’s it.”

Carter was asked whether Dart apologized for the situation.

“I don’t want him to say he’s sorry,” Carter said. “Like, stand on what you believe in, but it can’t be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. And that’s all that matters to me, just — as long as we have that understanding, it’s all good.”

Although Dart tried to couch his gesture as apolitical, Carter took it as political — and he responded with a political statement. As is his right, the same way it’s Dart’s right to introduce the president at a rally.