T.J. Watt indicates he will move around in Patrick Graham’s defense

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has played mostly on the left side in his career. In fact, he took only 10 snaps on the right side last season, leaving that side to Alex Highsmith.

Watt, though, indicated that he will move around in Patrick Graham’s defense.

”I think in the past, it was a little bit more about me being stubborn,” Watt said, via video from the Post-Gazette Sports. “I think this new system allows [more of that, because] a lot of it is built in, so I really can’t say no. I have to move with it. A lot of us are interchangeable parts. You’re not just learning your position, you kind of have to learn the whole defensive front structure because we all are basically interchangeable. We can do different things, so I think you’re going to see a lot more movement of not just me, but the whole front.”

Watt led the NFL in sacks with 19 in 2023. He has only 18.5 over the past two seasons, including seven in 2025 when he missed three games.

Graham could be just what Watt needs at this point in his career, and the four-time All-Pro is working overtime to learn his coach’s scheme.

“It’s been a lot, not going to lie to you,” Watt said. “It’s been a lot of studying, lot of learning, lot on the iPad. Also, trying to see the new faces, not only players but coaches, but it’s been a lot of really good work. As you guys can see, practices are a little bit different around here, tougher as you get older to get the work in, but it’s all been phenomenal.”