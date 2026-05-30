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Report: Steelers fired Derius Swinton for “workplace misconduct”

  
Published May 30, 2026 11:38 AM

On Friday morning, ESPN reported that the Steelers had fired seniors special-teams assistant Derius Swinton II for a violation of team policy. Later in the day, more information emerged.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports that Swinton was fired for “workplace misconduct.”

The nature of the alleged misconduct was not specified.

Swinton, 41, has worked for the Rams, Chiefs, Broncos, Bears (twice), 49ers, Lions, Cardinals, Chargers, and Raiders. He was the special-teams coordinator for the Chargers in 2021. He finished the 2025 season as the interim special-teams coordinator with the Raiders.

Swinton had been hired as part of coach Mike McCarthy’s initial staff. Danny Crossman is the special-teams coordinator.