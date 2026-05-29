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Report: Steelers dismiss senior assistant ST coach Derius Swinton for violating team policy

  
Published May 29, 2026 11:54 AM

The Steelers hired Derius Swinton as a senior assistant special teams coach this offseason, but he won’t be with the team for the 2026 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Swinton has been dismissed for a violation of team policy. The nature of the violation is not known.

Swinton spent the last three seasons as an assistant special teams coach for the Raiders and he finished out last season as their interim special teams coordinator. He has been a coordinator with the 49ers and Chargers during an NFL coaching career that has featured stints with 10 different teams.

Danny Crossman is the special teams coordinator on head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff.